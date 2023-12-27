In 2023 when choosing among the BMW x3-m and Porsche Panamera, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2023 when choosing among the BMW x3-m and Porsche Panamera, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW x3-m Price starts at Rs 99.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) for X3 M Petrol and Porsche Panamera Price starts at Rs 1.44 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Standard. x3-m: 2993 cc engine, 13.17 kmpl mileage. Panamera: 2894 cc engine, 9.7 to 10.75 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less