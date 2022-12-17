In 2026 when choosing between the BMW X3 M and Porsche Panamera, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X3 M Price starts at Rs. 99.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) for X3 M Petrol, Porsche Panamera Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Standard. X3 M: 2993 cc engine, 13.17 kmpl mileage. Panamera: 2894 cc engine, 20 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X3 M vs Panamera Comparison