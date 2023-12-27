Saved Articles

BMW x3-m vs Porsche Cayenne Coupe

In 2023 when choosing between the BMW x3-m and Porsche Cayenne Coupe, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

x3-m
BMW x3-m
X3 M Petrol
₹99.90 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Cayenne Coupe
Porsche Cayenne Coupe
Base
₹1.35 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
2993 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2995 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Mileage (ARAI)
13.17 kmpl10.75
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Engine Type
B48 Turbocharged I43.0 L Turbocharged V6
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
600 Nm @ 2600 rpm450 Nm @ 1340 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
473 bhp @ 6250 rpm335 bhp @ 5300 rpm
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Driving Range
856 Km806.25
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
23
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Cruise Control
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,13,47,3301,54,07,587
Ex-Showroom Price
99,90,0001,34,57,000
RTO
10,05,33013,99,700
Insurance
3,52,0005,50,387
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,43,8983,31,169

