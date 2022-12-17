In 2026 when choosing between the BMW X3 M and Porsche Cayenne Coupe, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X3 M Price starts at Rs. 99.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) for X3 M Petrol, Porsche Cayenne Coupe Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Base. X3 M: 2993 cc engine, 13.17 kmpl mileage. Cayenne Coupe: 2995 cc engine, 8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X3 M vs Cayenne Coupe Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X3 m
|Cayenne coupe
|Brand
|BMW
|Porsche
|Price
|₹ 99.9 Lakhs
|₹ 1.49 Cr
|Mileage
|13.17 kmpl
|8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2993 cc
|2995 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|6