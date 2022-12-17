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BMW X3 M vs Porsche Cayenne

In 2026 when choosing between the BMW X3 M and Porsche Cayenne, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X3 M Price starts at Rs. 99.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) for X3 M Petrol, Porsche Cayenne Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Base. X3 M: 2993 cc engine, 13.17 kmpl mileage. Cayenne: 2995 cc engine, 6.1 to 10.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X3 M vs Cayenne Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS X3 m Cayenne
BrandBMWPorsche
Price₹ 99.9 Lakhs₹ 1.39 Cr
Mileage13.17 kmpl6.1 to 10.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity2993 cc2995 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders66

Filters
X3 M
BMW X3 M
X3 M Petrol
₹99.90 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Cayenne
Porsche Cayenne
Base
₹1.39 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW X3 M Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine
2993 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2995 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Mileage (ARAI)
13.17 kmpl-
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Engine Type
B48 Turbocharged I43.0L Turbocharged V6
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
600 Nm @ 2600 rpm500 Nm @ 1450 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
473 bhp @ 6250 rpm348 bhp @ 5400 rpm
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Driving Range
856 Km-
Minimum Turning Radius
6 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverAlloy
Rear Tyres
245 / 50 R19285 / 45 R20
Rear Suspension
Five-link Axlefully independent multi-link suspension
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Suspension
Double-joint Tension-rod Spring-strut AxleFully independent extra-large format double wishbone
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Front Tyres
245 / 50 R19285 / 45 R20
Kerb Weight
1790 kg-
Wheelbase
2864 mm2895 mm
Width
1891 mm1983 mm
Length
4708 mm4930 mm
Ground Clearance
204 mm-
Height
1676 mm1698 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Bootspace
550 litres645 litres
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
65 litres75 litres
Features
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
2-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones with Fan speed control
Cruise Control
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Automatic Climate Control: Four Zone
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlDual Zones with Fan speed control with Vents Behind Front Armrest
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Shift Indicator
DynamicYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofElectrically Adjustable
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Side Window Blinds
Rear - ManualFront and Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Rear Wiper
Yes-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingInternal with Remote
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Rear Windshield Blind
NoElectric
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Door Pockets
Front & RearNo
Cup Holders
Front & Rear-
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
25
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
YesNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesMulti-colour
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Fog Lights
LED on frontLED - Front & LED - Rear
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlights
LEDLED
Gesture Control
No-
Speakers
6+6+
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone Calls
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
CD Player
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (Yes)
MP3 Playback
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
YesNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
No-
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Find My Car
NoOptional
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoOptional
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoOptional
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoOptional
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoOptional
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoOptional
Emergency Call
NoOptional
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoOptional
Geo-Fence
NoOptional
Hill Descent Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandFull-time
Differential Lock
ElectronicCentre
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
NoYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)9 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)4 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)8 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, seat base angle: up / down)
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Folding Rear Seat
FullNo
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Interior Colours
Mocha / Black, Canberra Beige / Black-
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderYes
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchCaptain Seats
Ventilated Seat Type
NoHeated and cooled
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 splitNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Ventilated Seats
NoAll
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)8 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, seat base angle: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,13,47,3301,58,76,675
Ex-Showroom Price
99,90,0001,38,69,000
RTO
10,05,33014,40,900
Insurance
3,52,0005,66,275
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,43,8983,41,251
Expert Rating
-

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