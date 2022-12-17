X3 M vs V-Class Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS X3 m V-class Brand BMW Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 99.9 Lakhs ₹ 71.1 Lakhs Mileage 13.17 kmpl 16.1 to 16.6 kmpl Engine Capacity 2993 cc 1950 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 6 4

In 2026 when choosing between the BMW X3 M and Mercedes-Benz V-Class, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X3 M Price starts at Rs. 99.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) for X3 M Petrol, Mercedes-Benz V-Class Price starts at Rs. 71.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Expression ELWB. X3 M: 2993 cc engine, 13.17 kmpl mileage. V-Class: 1950 cc engine, 16.1 to 16.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.