BMW x3-m Price starts at Rs. 99.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) for X3 M Petrol, Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Cr (last recorded price) for 400d 4MATIC. x3-m: 2993 cc engine, 13.17 kmpl mileage. GLS [2020-2024]: 2925 cc engine, 10.1 to 12.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. x3-m vs GLS [2020-2024] Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS X3-m Gls [2020-2024] Brand BMW Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 99.9 Lakhs ₹ 1.05 Cr Mileage 13.17 kmpl 10.1 to 12.5 kmpl Engine Capacity 2993 cc 2925 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Cylinders 6 6