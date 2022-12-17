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HomeCompare CarsX3 M vs GLE [2020-2023]

BMW X3 M vs Mercedes-Benz GLE [2020-2023]

In 2026 when choosing between the BMW X3 M and Mercedes-Benz GLE [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X3 M Price starts at Rs. 99.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) for X3 M Petrol, Mercedes-Benz GLE [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 91.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 300d 4MATIC LWB. X3 M: 2993 cc engine, 13.17 kmpl mileage. GLE [2020-2023]: 1950 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X3 M vs GLE [2020-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS X3 m Gle [2020-2023]
BrandBMWMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 99.9 Lakhs₹ 91.2 Lakhs
Mileage13.17 kmpl14 kmpl
Engine Capacity2993 cc1950 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders64

Filters
X3 M
BMW X3 M
X3 M Petrol
₹99.90 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
GLE [2020-2023]
Mercedes-Benz GLE [2020-2023]
300d 4MATIC LWB
₹91.20 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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BMW X3 M Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine
2993 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1950 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Drivetrain
AWD4WD / AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Mileage (ARAI)
13.17 kmpl14 kmpl
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Engine Type
B48 Turbocharged I4OM654 Turbocharged I4
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
600 Nm @ 2600 rpm500 Nm @ 1600-2200 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
473 bhp @ 6250 rpm241 bhp @ 4200 rpm
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Driving Range
856 Km1309 Km
Minimum Turning Radius
6 metres5.9 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSpace Saver
Rear Tyres
245 / 50 R19265 / 45 R19
Rear Suspension
Five-link AxleIndependent, Multi-link, Coil Springs
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
Double-joint Tension-rod Spring-strut AxleIndependent, Double Wishbone, Coil Springs
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Front Tyres
245 / 50 R19265 / 45 R19
Kerb Weight
1790 kg-
Wheelbase
2864 mm2995 mm
Width
1891 mm2157 mm
Length
4708 mm4924 mm
Ground Clearance
204 mm215 mm
Height
1676 mm1772 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows-
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Bootspace
550 litres630 litres
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
65 litres93 litres
Features
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
22
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Cruise Control
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicManual Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofPanoramic Sunroof
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Rub - Strips
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyCladding - Black/Grey
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Side Window Blinds
Rear - ManualRear - Electric
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable-
Rear Wiper
YesYes
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
One Touch - Up
All-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingElectric Opening and Closing
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Years)
22
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesMulti-colour
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentIntelligent
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Fog Lights
LED on frontLED on front, LED on rear
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlights
LEDLED
Gesture Control
No-
Speakers
6+6+
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
CD Player
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
MP3 Playback
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
NoNo
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayLCD Display
Find My Car
NoYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoYes
Emergency Call
NoYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Hill Descent Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandTorque-On-Demand
Differential Lock
ElectronicNo
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, extended thigh support forward / back)
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Interior Colours
Mocha / Black, Canberra Beige / BlackMacchiato Beige / Black, Black
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderWith Cup Holder
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split60:40 split
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, extended thigh support forward / back)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherArtificial Leather
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,13,47,3301,04,03,495
Ex-Showroom Price
99,90,00091,20,000
RTO
10,05,3309,12,000
Insurance
3,52,0003,70,995
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,43,8982,23,611

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