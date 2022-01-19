HT Auto
x3-m
BMW x3-m
X3 M Petrol
₹99.90 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
GLC
Mercedes-Benz GLC
300 4MATIC
₹73.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
2993 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1999 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Drivetrain
AWD4WD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Mileage (ARAI)
13.17 kmpl14.72 kmpl
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Engine Type
B48 Turbocharged I42.0 litre with Inline-4 Turbo
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
600 Nm @ 2600 rpm400 Nm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
473 bhp @ 6250 rpm255 bhp
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Driving Range
856 Km-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Cruise Control
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Camera
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,13,47,33084,29,387
Ex-Showroom Price
99,90,00073,50,000
RTO
10,05,3307,64,000
Insurance
3,52,0003,14,887
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,43,8981,81,180
Expert Reviews
