BMW x3-m vs Mercedes-Benz EQE

In 2024 when choosing among the BMW x3-m and Mercedes-Benz EQE, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

x3-m
BMW x3-m
X3 M Petrol
₹99.90 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE
500 4MATIC
₹1.39 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
2993 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Mileage (ARAI)
13.17 kmpl-
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic
Engine Type
B48 Turbocharged I4-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
600 Nm @ 2600 rpm858Nm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
473 bhp @ 6250 rpm402.3bhp
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop-
Driving Range
856 Km550 Km
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Heater
Yes-
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear-
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
2-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,13,47,3301,45,85,273
Ex-Showroom Price
99,90,0001,39,00,000
RTO
10,05,3305,45,773
Insurance
3,52,0001,39,000
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,43,8983,13,494

