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BMW X3 M vs Mercedes-Benz EQB

In 2026 when choosing among the BMW X3 M and Mercedes-Benz EQB, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X3 M Price starts at Rs. 99.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) for X3 M Petrol and Mercedes-Benz EQB Price starts at Rs. 72.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 250 Plus. X3 M: 2993 cc engine, 13.17 kmpl mileage. EQB gets a battery pack of up to 70.5 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X3 M vs EQB Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS X3 m Eqb
BrandBMWMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 99.9 Lakhs₹ 72.2 Lakhs
Range-423 km/charge
Mileage13.17 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-70.5 kWh
Engine Capacity2993 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-7 Hours 15 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)

Filters
X3 M
BMW X3 M
X3 M Petrol
₹99.90 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
EQB
Mercedes-Benz EQB
250 Plus
₹72.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW X3 M Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine
2993 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Drivetrain
AWD-
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Mileage (ARAI)
13.17 kmpl-
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Engine Type
B48 Turbocharged I4-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
600 Nm @ 2600 rpm-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
473 bhp @ 6250 rpm-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Driving Range
856 Km423 km
Minimum Turning Radius
6 metres5.7 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc-
Spare Wheel
Space Saver-
Rear Tyres
245 / 50 R19-
Rear Suspension
Five-link Axle-
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc-
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
Double-joint Tension-rod Spring-strut Axle-
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Front Tyres
245 / 50 R19-
Kerb Weight
1790 kg2105 kg
Wheelbase
2864 mm2829 mm
Width
1891 mm1834 mm
Length
4708 mm4684 mm
Ground Clearance
204 mm-
Height
1676 mm1654 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person7 Person
Bootspace
550 litres-
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
65 litres-
Features
Heater
Yes-
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Degree Camera
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalNo
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Shift Indicator
DynamicNo
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesNo
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofPanoramic Sunroof
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Rub - Strips
NoChrome Inserts
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyCladding - Black/Grey
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Side Window Blinds
Rear - ManualNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Rear Wiper
YesYes
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingFoot Trigger Opening/Automatic
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Interior Door Handles
ChromeSilver
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront, Second & Third
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
NoYes
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoUnlimited
Warranty (Years)
25
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesMulti-colour
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentActive
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
YesNo
Fog Lights
LED on front-
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlights
LEDLED
Gesture Control
No-
Speakers
6+8
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
CD Player
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
MP3 Playback
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
NoNo
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Find My Car
NoYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoYes
Emergency Call
NoYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandTorque-On-Demand
Differential Lock
ElectronicNo
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)10 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Head-rests
Front & RearFront, Second & Third
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Interior Colours
Mocha / Black, Canberra Beige / BlackRose Gold/Titanium Grey Pearl
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderWith Cup Holder
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split40:20:40 split
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherFabric + Leatherette
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,13,47,33075,55,071
Ex-Showroom Price
99,90,00072,20,000
RTO
10,05,33029,000
Insurance
3,52,0003,05,571
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,43,8981,62,387

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