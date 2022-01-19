Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine
|2993 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|2999 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|AWD
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|Turbocharged
|Mileage (ARAI)
|13.17 kmpl
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Engine Type
|B48 Turbocharged I4
|3.0L M256 Turbocharged I6 + EQ Boost
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|600 Nm @ 2600 rpm
|520 Nm @ 1800 rpm
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|473 bhp @ 6250 rpm
|429 bhp @ 6100 rpm
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Petrol
|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
|Driving Range
|856 Km
|-
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Front & Rear
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|-
|12V Power Outlets
|2
|Yes
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Adaptive
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Electric Tilt & Telescopic
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Automatic Parking
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - All
|Electronic - All
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Rear AC
|Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
|Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
|On-Road Price
|₹1,13,47,330
|₹1,48,87,264
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹99,90,000
|₹1,30,00,000
|RTO
|₹10,05,330
|₹13,54,000
|Insurance
|₹3,52,000
|₹5,32,764
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,43,898
|₹3,19,985