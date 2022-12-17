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BMW X3 M vs Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S

In 2026 when choosing between the BMW X3 M and Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X3 M Price starts at Rs. 99.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) for X3 M Petrol, Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S Price starts at Rs. 87 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Aero Track Edition 4Matic Plus. X3 M: 2993 cc engine, 13.17 kmpl mileage. AMG A 45 S: 1991 cc engine, 12 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X3 M vs AMG A 45 S Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS X3 m Amg a 45 s
BrandBMWMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 99.9 Lakhs₹ 87 Lakhs
Mileage13.17 kmpl12 kmpl
Engine Capacity2993 cc1991 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders64

Filters
X3 M
BMW X3 M
X3 M Petrol
₹99.90 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
AMG A 45 S
Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S
Aero Track Edition 4Matic Plus
₹87 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW X3 M Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine
2993 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1991 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Mileage (ARAI)
13.17 kmpl-
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Engine Type
B48 Turbocharged I42.0L M139 Turbocharged I4
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
600 Nm @ 2600 rpm500 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
473 bhp @ 6250 rpm421 bhp @ 6750 rpm
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop-
Driving Range
856 Km-
Minimum Turning Radius
6 metres5.7 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc-
Spare Wheel
Space Saver-
Rear Tyres
245 / 50 R19245 / 35 R19
Rear Suspension
Five-link AxleFour-Link Axle with Adaptive Damping
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc-
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Suspension
Double-joint Tension-rod Spring-strut AxleMcPherson Struts with Adaptive Damping
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Front Tyres
245 / 50 R19245 / 35 R19
Kerb Weight
1790 kg1680 kg
Wheelbase
2864 mm2729 mm
Width
1891 mm1850 mm
Length
4708 mm4453 mm
Ground Clearance
204 mm-
Height
1676 mm1414 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Bootspace
550 litres-
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
65 litres51 litres
Features
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
2-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Cruise Control
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver (with light)
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone (Front AC: Two Zones with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Blower with Vents Behind Front Armrest)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Clock
DigitalDigital
Shift Indicator
Dynamic-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes2
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips Electronic
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital Instrument Cluster with Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Rub - Strips
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Rear Wiper
YesYes
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
One Touch - Up
All-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingElectric Tailgate Release
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear Power Windows, All One-touch up/down
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
One Touch -Down
All-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cup Holders
Front & RearCupholders in Front & Second Row
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Years)
2-
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LED-
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesMulti-colour (64)
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentActive
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Fog Lights
LED on frontLED - Rear
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
Yes-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Headlights
LEDLED Projector
Gesture Control
No-
Speakers
6+-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone Calls & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
CD Player
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Wired) & Apple CarPlay (Wired)
MP3 Playback
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
No-
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Find My Car
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Hill Descent Control
Yes-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandTorque-On-Demand
Differential Lock
Electronic-
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (extended thigh support: forward / back)
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Interior Colours
Mocha / Black, Canberra Beige / Black-
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderCup Holder
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split40:20:40
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Ventilated Seats
No-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (extended thigh support: forward / back)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherFabric + Leatherette
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,13,47,3301,00,28,521
Ex-Showroom Price
99,90,00087,00,000
RTO
10,05,3309,50,757
Insurance
3,52,0003,77,264
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,43,8982,15,552

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