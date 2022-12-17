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BMW X3 M vs Maserati Ghibli

In 2026 when choosing among the BMW X3 M and Maserati Ghibli, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X3 M Price starts at Rs. 99.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) for X3 M Petrol and Maserati Ghibli Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Hybrid. X3 M: 2993 cc engine, 13.17 kmpl mileage. Ghibli: 1998 cc engine, 7.9 to 12.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X3 M vs Ghibli Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS X3 m Ghibli
BrandBMWMaserati
Price₹ 99.9 Lakhs₹ 1.15 Cr
Range-816
Mileage13.17 kmpl7.9 to 12.3 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity2993 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Manual, Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
X3 M
BMW X3 M
X3 M Petrol
₹99.90 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Ghibli
Maserati Ghibli
Hybrid
₹1.15 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW X3 M Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine
2993 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Mileage (ARAI)
13.17 kmpl12.3
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Engine Type
B48 Turbocharged I4L4 Mild Hybrid with eBooster and 48V BSG
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
600 Nm @ 2600 rpm450 Nm @ 2250 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
473 bhp @ 6250 rpm325 bhp @ 5750 rpm
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Driving Range
856 Km816
Minimum Turning Radius
6 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSpace Saver
Rear Tyres
245 / 50 R19235 / 50 R18
Rear Suspension
Five-link AxleMulti-link, anti-roll bar
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
Double-joint Tension-rod Spring-strut AxleDouble-wishbone, anti-roll bar
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Front Tyres
245 / 50 R19235 / 50 R18
Kerb Weight
1790 kg1950
Wheelbase
2864 mm2998
Width
1891 mm1945
Length
4708 mm4971
Ground Clearance
204 mm-
Height
1676 mm1461
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Bootspace
550 litres500
Doors
5 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
65 litres70
Features
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
12V Power Outlets
21
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Cruise Control
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Camera
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Clock
DigitalAnalogue
Shift Indicator
DynamicYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofElectrically Adjustable
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Side Window Blinds
Rear - ManualNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Rear Wiper
YesNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingFoot Trigger Opening/Automatic
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Rear Windshield Blind
NoElectric
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited80000
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
24
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesOptional
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentActive
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Fog Lights
LED on frontLED on front
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesOptional
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlights
LEDLED
Gesture Control
NoNo
Speakers
6+6+
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
CD Player
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
MP3 Playback
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
NoOptional
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
YesNo
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Find My Car
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Hill Descent Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandNo
Differential Lock
ElectronicDriven Axle
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side)
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)6 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Folding Rear Seat
FullNo
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Interior Colours
Mocha / Black, Canberra Beige / BlackNero
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderWith Cup Holder
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Ventilated Seat Type
NoOptional
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 splitNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Ventilated Seats
NoAll
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,13,47,3301,31,68,932
Ex-Showroom Price
99,90,0001,15,40,175
RTO
10,05,33011,54,017
Insurance
3,52,0004,74,240
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,43,8982,83,051

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