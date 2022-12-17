X3 M vs RX [2017-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS X3 m Rx [2017-2023] Brand BMW Lexus Price ₹ 99.9 Lakhs ₹ 1.04 Cr Range - 1076 Mileage 13.17 kmpl 16.55 kmpl Battery Capacity - 1.9 kwh Engine Capacity 2993 cc - Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -

In 2026 when choosing among the BMW X3 M and Lexus RX [2017-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X3 M Price starts at Rs. 99.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) for X3 M Petrol and Lexus RX [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.04 Cr (last recorded price) for 450hL. X3 M: 2993 cc engine, 13.17 kmpl mileage. RX [2017-2023] gets a battery pack of up to 1.9 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.