In 2026 when choosing between the BMW X3 M and Land Rover Range Rover Velar, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X3 M Price starts at Rs. 99.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) for X3 M Petrol, Land Rover Range Rover Velar Price starts at Rs. 87.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HSE Dynamic 2.0 Petrol. X3 M: 2993 cc engine, 13.17 kmpl mileage. Range Rover Velar: 1997 cc engine, 13.1 to 15.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X3 M vs Range Rover Velar Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X3 m
|Range rover velar
|Brand
|BMW
|Land Rover
|Price
|₹ 99.9 Lakhs
|₹ 87.9 Lakhs
|Mileage
|13.17 kmpl
|13.1 to 15.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2993 cc
|1997 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|4