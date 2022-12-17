In 2026 when choosing between the BMW X3 M and Jeep Grand Cherokee, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X3 M Price starts at Rs. 99.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) for X3 M Petrol, Jeep Grand Cherokee Price starts at Rs. 67.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Limited (O) 4x4 AT. X3 M: 2993 cc engine, 13.17 kmpl mileage. Grand Cherokee: 1995 cc engine, 7.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X3 M vs Grand Cherokee Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X3 m
|Grand cherokee
|Brand
|BMW
|Jeep
|Price
|₹ 99.9 Lakhs
|₹ 67.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|13.17 kmpl
|7.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2993 cc
|1995 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|4