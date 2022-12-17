X3 M vs I-Pace Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS X3 m I-pace Brand BMW Jaguar Price ₹ 99.9 Lakhs ₹ 1.06 Cr Range - 470 km/charge Mileage 13.17 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 90 kwh Engine Capacity 2993 cc - Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -

In 2026 when choosing among the BMW X3 M and Jaguar I-Pace, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X3 M Price starts at Rs. 99.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) for X3 M Petrol and Jaguar I-Pace Price starts at Rs. 1.06 Cr (last recorded price) for S. X3 M: 2993 cc engine, 13.17 kmpl mileage. I-Pace gets a battery pack of up to 90 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.