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BMW X3 M vs Jaguar I-Pace

In 2026 when choosing among the BMW X3 M and Jaguar I-Pace, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X3 M Price starts at Rs. 99.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) for X3 M Petrol and Jaguar I-Pace Price starts at Rs. 1.06 Cr (last recorded price) for S. X3 M: 2993 cc engine, 13.17 kmpl mileage. I-Pace gets a battery pack of up to 90 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X3 M vs I-Pace Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS X3 m I-pace
BrandBMWJaguar
Price₹ 99.9 Lakhs₹ 1.06 Cr
Range-470 km/charge
Mileage13.17 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-90 kwh
Engine Capacity2993 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
X3 M
BMW X3 M
X3 M Petrol
₹99.90 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
I-Pace
Jaguar I-Pace
S
₹1.06 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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BMW X3 M Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine
2993 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Drivetrain
AWD4WD / AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNot Applicable
Mileage (ARAI)
13.17 kmpl-
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Engine Type
B48 Turbocharged I42 Electric Motors
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
600 Nm @ 2600 rpm-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
473 bhp @ 6250 rpm-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Driving Range
856 Km470
Minimum Turning Radius
6 metres6
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSpace Saver
Rear Tyres
245 / 50 R19255 / 55 R19
Rear Suspension
Five-link AxleIntegral Link with Coil Spring
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
Double-joint Tension-rod Spring-strut AxleDouble Wishbone with Coil Spring
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Front Tyres
245 / 50 R19255 / 55 R19
Kerb Weight
1790 kg2208
Wheelbase
2864 mm2990
Width
1891 mm2139
Length
4708 mm4682
Ground Clearance
204 mm142
Height
1676 mm1566
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Bootspace
550 litres505
Doors
5 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
65 litres-
Features
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Cruise Control
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Camera
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal & Driver
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents on Pillars
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalNo
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Shift Indicator
DynamicNo
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofFixed
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Side Window Blinds
Rear - ManualNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Rear Wiper
YesNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingElectric Opening and Closing
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Interior Door Handles
ChromeSilver
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited100000
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No160000
Warranty (Years)
23
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
YesNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesMulti-colour
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentIntelligent
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Fog Lights
LED on frontOptional
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesOptional
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlights
LEDLED
Gesture Control
NoNo
Speakers
6+6+
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
CD Player
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
MP3 Playback
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
YesNo
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Find My Car
NoYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoYes
Emergency Call
NoYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandFull-time
Differential Lock
ElectronicNo
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
NoOptional
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Folding Rear Seat
FullPartial
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Interior Colours
Mocha / Black, Canberra Beige / BlackEbony
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderYes
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split40:20:40 split
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeatherette
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,13,47,3301,10,81,065
Ex-Showroom Price
99,90,0001,05,91,000
RTO
10,05,33054,000
Insurance
3,52,0004,35,565
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,43,8982,38,175

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