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BMW X3 M vs Jaguar F-Type

In 2026 when choosing between the BMW X3 M and Jaguar F-Type, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X3 M Price starts at Rs. 99.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) for X3 M Petrol, Jaguar F-Type Price starts at Rs. 97.97 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 Coupe. X3 M: 2993 cc engine, 13.17 kmpl mileage. F-Type: 1997 cc engine, 9.1 to 12.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X3 M vs F-Type Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS X3 m F-type
BrandBMWJaguar
Price₹ 99.9 Lakhs₹ 97.97 Lakhs
Mileage13.17 kmpl9.1 to 12.3 kmpl
Engine Capacity2993 cc1997 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders64

Filters
X3 M
BMW X3 M
X3 M Petrol
₹99.90 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
F-Type
Jaguar F-Type
2.0 Coupe
₹97.97 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Specification
Engine
2993 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1997 cc, 4 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Mileage (ARAI)
13.17 kmpl12.35
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Engine Type
B48 Turbocharged I4Turbocharged
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
600 Nm @ 2600 rpm400 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
473 bhp @ 6250 rpm296 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop-
Driving Range
856 Km741
Minimum Turning Radius
6 metres5.33
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverAlloy
Rear Tyres
245 / 50 R19275 / 35 R19
Rear Suspension
Five-link AxleDouble wishbone, Coil Spring, Gas damper, Anti roll bar
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Suspension
Double-joint Tension-rod Spring-strut AxleDouble wishbone, Coil Spring, Gas damper, Anti roll bar
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Front Tyres
245 / 50 R19245 / 40 R19
Kerb Weight
1790 kg1595
Wheelbase
2864 mm2622
Width
1891 mm1923
Length
4708 mm4470
Ground Clearance
204 mm100
Height
1676 mm1311
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows1
Seating Capacity
5 Person2
Bootspace
550 litres509
Doors
5 Doors2
Fuel Tank Capacity
65 litres63
Features
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Cruise Control
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesNo
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Rub - Strips
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Rear Wiper
Yes-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
One Touch - Up
AllFront
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingInternal with Remote
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Rear Defogger
YesNo
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
One Touch -Down
AllFront
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited100000
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
23
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesNo
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentIntelligent
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
YesNo
Fog Lights
LED on front-
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlights
LEDLED
Gesture Control
No-
Speakers
6+6+
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
CD Player
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
MP3 Playback
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not Available1 Din
DVD Playback
NoYes
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayLCD Display
Find My Car
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Emergency Call
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandNo
Differential Lock
ElectronicNo
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)4 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down)
Head-rests
Front & RearFront
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Interior Colours
Mocha / Black, Canberra Beige / Black-
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderNo
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,13,47,3301,13,39,617
Ex-Showroom Price
99,90,00097,97,000
RTO
10,05,3309,91,034
Insurance
3,52,0003,25,616
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,43,8982,38,886

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