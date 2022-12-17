X3 M vs F-Type Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS X3 m F-type Brand BMW Jaguar Price ₹ 99.9 Lakhs ₹ 97.97 Lakhs Mileage 13.17 kmpl 9.1 to 12.3 kmpl Engine Capacity 2993 cc 1997 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 6 4

In 2026 when choosing between the BMW X3 M and Jaguar F-Type, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X3 M Price starts at Rs. 99.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) for X3 M Petrol, Jaguar F-Type Price starts at Rs. 97.97 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 Coupe. X3 M: 2993 cc engine, 13.17 kmpl mileage. F-Type: 1997 cc engine, 9.1 to 12.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.