In 2024 when choosing among the BMW X3 and Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X3 Price starts at Rs. 57.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive20d xLine and Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Hybrid. X3: 1995 cc engine, 16.55 kmpl mileage. Vellfire [2020-2023]: 2494 cc engine, 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X3 vs Vellfire [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X3
|Vellfire [2020-2023]
|Brand
|BMW
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 57.5 Lakhs
|₹ 87 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|948
|Mileage
|16.55 kmpl
|16.3 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1995 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-