BMW X3 vs Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023]

In 2024 when choosing among the BMW X3 and Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X3 Price starts at Rs. 57.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive20d xLine and Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Hybrid. X3: 1995 cc engine, 16.55 kmpl mileage. Vellfire [2020-2023]: 2494 cc engine, 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X3 vs Vellfire [2020-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS X3 Vellfire [2020-2023]
BrandBMWToyota
Price₹ 57.5 Lakhs₹ 87 Lakhs
Range-948
Mileage16.55 kmpl16.3 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity1995 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

X3
BMW X3
xDrive20d xLine
₹68.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Vellfire [2020-2023]
Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023]
Hybrid
₹87.00 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm198 Nm @ 2800 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (CVT) - CVT Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
16.55 kmpl16.35
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
188 bhp @ 5200 rpm115 bhp @ 4700 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Engine Type
B47 Turbocharged I4Petrol Hybrid
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.9 seconds-
Driving Range
1125 Km948
Drivetrain
AWD4WD / AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Engine
1995 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2494 cc, 4 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
6 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverAlloy
Front Tyres
245 / 50 R19225 / 60 R17
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Five-link AxleMulti-Link Double Wishbone with Stabiliser
Front Suspension
Double-joint Tension-rod Spring-strut AxleMCPherson Strut with Stabiliser
Rear Tyres
245 / 50 R19225 / 60 R17
Length
4708 mm4935
Ground Clearance
204 mm-
Wheelbase
2864 mm3000
Height
1676 mm1895
Width
1891 mm1850
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3
Bootspace
550 litres-
Seating Capacity
5 Person7
Doors
5 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
68 litres58
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal & Driver
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlSeparate Zone, Vents on Roof , Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsMulti-Function Display
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
79,03,5111,01,89,715
Ex-Showroom Price
68,50,00089,90,000
RTO
8,66,5808,99,030
Insurance
1,86,4313,00,185
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,69,8772,19,016

