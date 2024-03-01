In 2024 when choosing between the BMW X3 and Toyota Fortuner Legender, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the BMW X3 and Toyota Fortuner Legender, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X3 Price starts at Rs. 57.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive30i SportX, Toyota Fortuner Legender Price starts at Rs. 43.66 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4X2 AT 2.8 Legender. X3: 1995 cc engine, 13.1 to 16.5 kmpl mileage. Fortuner Legender: 2755 cc engine, 14.2 to 14.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. X3 vs Fortuner Legender Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS X3 Fortuner legender Brand BMW Toyota Price ₹ 57.5 Lakhs ₹ 43.66 Lakhs Mileage 13.1 to 16.5 kmpl 14.2 to 14.4 kmpl Engine Capacity 1995 cc 2755 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4