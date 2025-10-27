In 2026 when choosing among the BMW X3 and Toyota Camry, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X3 Price starts at Rs. 72.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive20 M Sport and Toyota Camry Price starts at Rs. 48.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Elegant. X3: 1995 cc engine, 13.38-17.86 kmpl mileage. Camry gets a battery pack of up to 251.6 Volt. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X3 vs Camry Comparison