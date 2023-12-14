Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto

BMW X3 vs Porsche 718

In 2023 when choosing between the BMW X3 and Porsche 718, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Filters
X3
BMW X3
xDrive30i SportX
₹57.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
718
Porsche 718
Cayman
₹85.46 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
350 Nm @ 1450 rpm380 Nm @ 1950 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
13.1713.51
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
248 bhp @ 5200 rpm295 bhp @ 6500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine Type
B48 Turbocharged I4MA2.20 Turbocharged Flat-4
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
856729.54
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.3-
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1988 cc, 4 Cylinders Flat, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicManual Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Cruise Control
YesOptional
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearOptional
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceOptional
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
66,53,2291,43,89,712
Ex-Showroom Price
57,90,0001,25,63,000
RTO
6,08,00013,10,300
Insurance
2,54,7295,15,912
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,43,0033,09,291

Trending cars

  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Hyundai Creta

    • Hyundai Creta

    ₹10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    The Porsche 911 stands out as the car in the US with the lowest value depreciation after five years of first-hand ownership.
    Porsche 911 to Toyota Corolla: These are the top 10 cars in US with best resale value
    14 Dec 2023
    BMW has announced it will spend R4.2bn over the next five years to build the next-generation X3 plug-in hybrid at its Rosslyn facility in South Africa.
    BMW invests $225 million in South Africa, to manufacture X3 SUVs for global export
    29 Jun 2023
    BMW X3 is the automaker's bestselling SUV and its next generation will mark the return of a PHEV after 2021.
    New BMW X3 to debut in 2024 with a PHEV powertrain. Know more
    3 Jul 2023
    German auto giant BMW has announced that it will increase the prices of its vehicles in India from January.
    After Audi, BMW also announces price hike on its luxury cars in India. Check how much they will cost from January
    11 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    The iX3 has an electric range of up to 460 kms in single charge.
    First look: BMW iX3 electric SUV
    14 Jul 2020
    Lexus NX 350h with hybrid powertrain was launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>64.90 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2022 Lexus NX 350h: First drive review
    21 Mar 2022
    BMW launches 2022 X3 SUV in India, to rival Audi Q5, Mercedes GLC.
    BMW launches 2022 X3 SUV in India, to rival Audi Q5, Mercedes GLC
    20 Jan 2022
    Porsche 718 Cayman GT4: First look video
    Porsche 718 Cayman GT4: First Look
    18 Sept 2021
    View all
     