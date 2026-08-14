In 2026 when choosing between the BMW X3 and MINI Countryman, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X3 Price starts at Rs. 72.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive20 M Sport, MINI Countryman Price starts at Rs. 64.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for JCW All4. X3: 1995 cc engine, 13.38-17.86 kmpl mileage. Countryman: 1998 cc engine, 15.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X3 vs Countryman Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X3
|Countryman
|Brand
|BMW
|MINI
|Price
|₹ 72.5 Lakhs
|₹ 64.9 Lakhs
|Mileage
|13.38-17.86 kmpl
|15.4 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1995 cc
|1998 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4