In 2026 when choosing between the BMW X3 and Mini clubman, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X3 Price starts at Rs. 72.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive20 M Sport, Mini clubman Price starts at Rs. 41.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Clubman Cooper S. X3: 1995 cc engine, 13.38-17.86 kmpl mileage. clubman: 1998 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X3 vs clubman Comparison