In 2026 when choosing between the BMW X3 and Mercedes-Benz GLB, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X3 Price starts at Rs. 72.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive20 M Sport, Mercedes-Benz GLB Price starts at Rs. 64.8 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 200 Progressive Line. X3: 1995 cc engine, 13.38-17.86 kmpl mileage. GLB: 1332 cc engine, 16 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X3 vs GLB Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X3
|Glb
|Brand
|BMW
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 72.5 Lakhs
|₹ 64.8 Lakhs
|Mileage
|13.38-17.86 kmpl
|16 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1995 cc
|1332 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4