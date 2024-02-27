In 2024 when choosing between the BMW X3 and Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the BMW X3 and Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X3 Price starts at Rs. 57.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive30i SportX, Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 48.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 200. X3: 1995 cc engine, 13.1 to 16.5 kmpl mileage. GLA [2021-2024]: 1332 cc engine, 17 to 19 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. X3 vs GLA [2021-2024] Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS X3 Gla [2021-2024] Brand BMW Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 57.5 Lakhs ₹ 48.5 Lakhs Mileage 13.1 to 16.5 kmpl 17 to 19 kmpl Engine Capacity 1995 cc 1332 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4