In 2026 when choosing between the BMW X3 and Mercedes-Benz C-Class [2018-2022], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X3 Price starts at Rs. 72.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive20 M Sport, Mercedes-Benz C-Class [2018-2022] Price starts at Rs. 50.01 Lakhs (last recorded price) for C 200 Progressive. X3: 1995 cc engine, 13.38-17.86 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X3 vs C-Class [2018-2022] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X3
|C-class [2018-2022]
|Brand
|BMW
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 72.5 Lakhs
|₹ 50.01 Lakhs
|Mileage
|13.38-17.86 kmpl
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1995 cc
|1950 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4