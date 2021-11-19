hamburger icon
HomeCompare CarsX3 vs AMG A 45 S

BMW X3 vs Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S

In 2026 when choosing between the BMW X3 and Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X3 Price starts at Rs. 72.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive20 M Sport, Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S Price starts at Rs. 87 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Aero Track Edition 4Matic Plus. X3: 1995 cc engine, 13.38-17.86 kmpl mileage. AMG A 45 S: 1991 cc engine, 12 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X3 vs AMG A 45 S Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS X3 Amg a 45 s
BrandBMWMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 72.5 Lakhs₹ 87 Lakhs
Mileage13.38-17.86 kmpl12 kmpl
Engine Capacity1995 cc1991 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
X3
BMW X3
xDrive20 M Sport
₹72.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
AMG A 45 S
Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S
Aero Track Edition 4Matic Plus
₹87 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car

BMW X3 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Dashboard
Rear Left View
Rear View
Configuration Selector Knob
Engine
Exhaust Pipe
Infotainment System Main Menu
Steering Wheel
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.8 seconds-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
310 Nm @ 1500-4000 rpm500 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
13.38 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
188 bhp @ 5000 rpm421 bhp @ 6750 rpm
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1991 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
6 metres5.7 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc-
Spare Wheel
Space Saver-
Front Tyres
245 / 50 R19245 / 35 R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc-
Rear Suspension
Five-link AxleFour-Link Axle with Adaptive Damping
Front Suspension
Double-joint Tension-rod Spring-strut AxleMcPherson Struts with Adaptive Damping
Rear Tyres
245 / 50 R19245 / 35 R19
Length
4708 mm4453 mm
Wheelbase
2864 mm2729 mm
Height
1676 mm1414 mm
Width
1891 mm1850 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
68 litres51 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Degree CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver (with light)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone (Front AC: Two Zones with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Blower with Vents Behind Front Armrest)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
2-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips Electronic
Shift Indicator
Yes-
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
No-
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueDigital Instrument Cluster with Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No2
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes-
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear Power Windows, All One-touch up/down
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
All-
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Scuff Plates
NoIlluminated
Rear Wiper
YesYes
One Touch - Up
All-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingElectric Tailgate Release
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cup Holders
Front & RearCupholders in Front & Second Row
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentActive
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesMulti-colour (64)
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Headlights
LEDLED Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LED-
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Fog Lights
LED on frontLED - Rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
Optional-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Wired) & Apple CarPlay (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone Calls & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Touch Screen Size
12.3 inch-
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Voice Command
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Emergency Call
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoOptional
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoOptional
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
Electronic-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
Yes-
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandTorque-On-Demand
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherFabric + Leatherette
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
Cup HolderCup Holder
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split40:20:40
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (extended thigh support: forward / back)
Interior Colours
Black, Canberra Beige / Black-
Ventilated Seats
No-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (extended thigh support: forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
80,14,8531,00,28,521
Ex-Showroom Price
72,50,00087,00,000
RTO
7,35,3309,50,757
Insurance
29,0233,77,264
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,72,2702,15,552

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

The engine of the Mercedes A 45 S is entirely assembled by hand.
Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+, India's most powerful luxury hatch, launched
19 Nov 2021
BMW Group India is expected to showcase the 2025 BMW X3 alongwith various other products including the MINI Cooper S JCW pack and BMW Motorrad models
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: BMW X3, BMW R 1300 GS Adventure and more expected to be showcased
15 Jan 2025
The Volkswagen Golf GTI comes challenging the Mini Cooper S and a much higher priced Mercedes-AMG A 45 S.
Volkswagen Golf GTI vs Mini Cooper S vs Mercedes-AMG A 45 S: Which is the best value for money performance car?
28 May 2025
BMW India will begin bookings for the X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro on January 30, 2026. This locally produced luxury SUV features a new design, a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine, and premium materials, with an official launch set for February 16, 2026.
BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro bookings open on January 30th, will launch on Feb 16th
28 Jan 2026
2027 Jeep Grand Cherokee launched in the US; Will it come to India?
2027 Jeep Grand Cherokee launched in the US; Will it come to India?
13 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

German auto giant BMW has introduced the facelift version of the iX electric SUV with several updates including bigger batteries, more range and enhanced performance.
India-bound BMW iX facelift electric SUV unveiled with bigger battery, more range and power: First look
30 Jan 2025
The 2025 BMW X3 has been launched in India and it starts at an ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>75.80 lakh for the petrol variant.
BMW aims record sales in India in 2025 with iX1 LWB, says Vikram Pawah
21 Jan 2025
Martin Schwenk, MD and CEO of Mercedes-Benz in India, spoke exclusively to HT Auto to explain the reasons why AMG performance cars are high on demand in the country. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
Why AMG is Mercedes-Benz's fastest growing segment in India
24 Nov 2021
Mercedes Benz will drive in the new GLC 2023 SUV to India on August 9. The best-selling luxury SUV from the German carmaker has undergone several makeover which makes it a more attractive package in its new avatar.
Mercedes Benz GLC 2023: First drive review
8 Aug 2023
Mercedes EQS facelift gets a larger 118 kWh battery pack which has helped to enhance its driving range by around 11 per cent.
Mercedes Benz launches EQS facelift: When will it come to India?
11 Apr 2024
The LWB version of the all-new BMW iX1 gets a significant increase in length making it 4,616 mm and the wheelbase also gets increased to 2,800 mm. These changes make it the longest car in its segment and result in notably more space inside the cabin of the car.
Watch BMW iX1 Long Wheelbase review: Luxury electric SUV at an affordable price
3 Feb 2025
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers