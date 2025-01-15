In 2026 when choosing between the BMW X3 and Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X3 Price starts at Rs. 72.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive20 M Sport, Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine Price starts at Rs. 46.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 200. X3: 1995 cc engine, 13.38-17.86 kmpl mileage. A-Class Limousine: 1332 cc engine, 17.5 to 21.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X3 vs A-Class Limousine Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X3
|A-class limousine
|Brand
|BMW
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 72.5 Lakhs
|₹ 46.05 Lakhs
|Mileage
|13.38-17.86 kmpl
|17.5 to 21.3 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1995 cc
|1332 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4