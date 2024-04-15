HT Auto
In 2024 when choosing between the BMW X3 and Land Rover Discovery, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X3 Price starts at Rs. 57.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive20d xLine, Land Rover Discovery Price starts at Rs. 88.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 2.0 Petrol. X3: 1995 cc engine, 16.55 kmpl mileage. Discovery: 1997 cc engine, 8.9 to 12.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X3 vs Discovery Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS X3 Discovery
BrandBMWLand Rover
Price₹ 57.5 Lakhs₹ 88.06 Lakhs
Mileage16.55 kmpl8.9 to 12.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity1995 cc1997 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders44

X3
BMW X3
xDrive20d xLine
₹68.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Discovery
Land Rover Discovery
2.0 Petrol
₹88.06 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm400 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
16.55 kmpl8.93
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
188 bhp @ 5200 rpm296 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Engine Type
B47 Turbocharged I42.0L Ingenium Turbocharged I4 Petrol
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.9 seconds7.3
Driving Range
1125 Km804
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Engine
1995 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
6 metres6.2
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverAlloy
Front Tyres
245 / 50 R19235 / 65 R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Five-link AxleFully Independent, Multi-link with Coil Springs
Front Suspension
Double-joint Tension-rod Spring-strut AxleFully Independent, Double Wishbones with Coil Springs
Rear Tyres
245 / 50 R19235 / 65 R19
Length
4708 mm4956
Ground Clearance
204 mm207
Wheelbase
2864 mm2923
Height
1676 mm1888
Width
1891 mm2073
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3
Bootspace
550 litres258
Seating Capacity
5 Person7
Doors
5 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
68 litres90
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicManual Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents On Roof and Pillars, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
79,03,5111,01,12,133
Ex-Showroom Price
68,50,00088,06,000
RTO
8,66,5809,34,600
Insurance
1,86,4313,71,033
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,69,8772,17,349

