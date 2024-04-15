In 2024 when choosing between the BMW X3 and Land Rover Discovery, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X3 Price starts at Rs. 57.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive20d xLine, Land Rover Discovery Price starts at Rs. 88.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 2.0 Petrol. X3: 1995 cc engine, 16.55 kmpl mileage. Discovery: 1997 cc engine, 8.9 to 12.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X3 vs Discovery Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X3
|Discovery
|Brand
|BMW
|Land Rover
|Price
|₹ 57.5 Lakhs
|₹ 88.06 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.55 kmpl
|8.9 to 12.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1995 cc
|1997 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4