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BMW X3 vs Land Rover Defender

In 2026 when choosing among the BMW X3 and Land Rover Defender, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X3 Price starts at Rs. 72.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive20 M Sport and Land Rover Defender Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 110 X-Dynamic HSE Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR. X3: 1995 cc engine, 13.38-17.86 kmpl mileage. Defender: 1997 cc engine, 8.5 to 11.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X3 vs Defender Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS X3 Defender
BrandBMWLand Rover
Price₹ 72.5 Lakhs₹ 1.07 Cr
Range--
Mileage13.38-17.86 kmpl8.5 to 11.5 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity1995 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
X3
BMW X3
xDrive20 M Sport
₹72.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Defender
Land Rover Defender
110 X-Dynamic HSE Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR
₹1.07 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW X3 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Dashboard
Front Left Side
Rear View
Left Side View
Grille
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Specification
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.8 seconds-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
310 Nm @ 1500-4000 rpm400 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
13.38 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
188 bhp @ 5000 rpm296 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
6 metres6.42 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc-
Spare Wheel
Space Saver-
Front Tyres
245 / 50 R19255 / 60 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc-
Rear Suspension
Five-link AxleMulti-link with Coil Springs and Electronic Air Suspension
Front Suspension
Double-joint Tension-rod Spring-strut AxleDouble Wishbone with Coil Springs and Electronic Air Suspension
Rear Tyres
245 / 50 R19255 / 60 R20
Length
4708 mm5018 mm
Wheelbase
2864 mm3022 mm
Height
1676 mm1967 mm
Width
1891 mm2105 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows-
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
68 litres-
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone (Front AC: Two Zones with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Blower with Vents Behind Front Armrest)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
2-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips Electronic
Shift Indicator
Yes-
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue-
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No2
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes-
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear Power Windows, All One-touch up/down
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
All-
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Scuff Plates
NoIlluminated
Rear Wiper
YesYes
One Touch - Up
All-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and Closing-
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front & RearCupholders in Front & Second Row
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentNo
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesYes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LED-
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Fog Lights
LED on frontLED - Front & LED - Rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
OptionalYes
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Steering mounted controls
Yes-
Wireless Charger
YesOptional
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone Calls & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Touch Screen Size
12.3 inch-
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Voice Command
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Emergency Call
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
YesNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
ElectronicElectronic
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandFull-time
Ride Height Adjustment
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
Cup HolderYes
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split40:20:40
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: forward / back)
Interior Colours
Black, Canberra Beige / Black-
Ventilated Seats
NoFront Row (Cooled)
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
80,14,8531,18,53,523
Ex-Showroom Price
72,50,0001,07,00,000
RTO
7,35,33011,24,000
Insurance
29,02329,023
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,72,2702,54,778

Defender Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Land Rover Defender1997 cc to 4999 cc | Petrol|Diesel|Hybrid(Electric + Petrol) | Automatic₹1.07 - 2.62 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Toyota Vellfireundefined | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic₹1.2 - 1.3 Cr**Ex-showroom price
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