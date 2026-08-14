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HomeCompare CarsX3 vs Ioniq 5 [2023-2026]

BMW X3 vs Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026]

In 2026 when choosing among the BMW X3 and Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X3 Price starts at Rs. 72.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive20 M Sport and Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] Price starts at Rs. 46.05 Lakhs (last recorded price) for RWD. X3: 1995 cc engine, 13.38-17.86 kmpl mileage. Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 72.6 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X3 vs Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS X3 Ioniq 5 [2023-2026]
BrandBMWHyundai
Price₹ 72.5 Lakhs₹ 46.05 Lakhs
Range-631 km/charge
Mileage13.38-17.86 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-72.6 kWh
Engine Capacity1995 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-6 Hours 55 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)

Filters
X3
BMW X3
xDrive20 M Sport
₹72.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Ioniq 5 [2023-2026]
Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026]
RWD
₹46.05 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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BMW X3 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Rear Right Side
Dashboard
Front Left Side
Parking Camera Display
Speakers
Grille
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Specification
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.8 seconds7.6 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
310 Nm @ 1500-4000 rpm-
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
13.38 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
188 bhp @ 5000 rpm-
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2-
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Minimum Turning Radius
6 metres5.9 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSteel
Front Tyres
245 / 50 R19255 / 45 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Five-link AxleMulti-link
Front Suspension
Double-joint Tension-rod Spring-strut AxleMcPherson strut
Rear Tyres
245 / 50 R19255 / 45 R20
Length
4708 mm4635 mm
Wheelbase
2864 mm3000 mm
Height
1676 mm1625 mm
Width
1891 mm1890 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
68 litres-
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Degree CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesNot Applicable
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalNo
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
YesNo
Rub - Strips
NoBlack
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
PanoramicNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeSilver
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Scuff Plates
NoYes
Rear Wiper
YesNo
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingElectric Tailgate Release
Side Window Blinds
Rear - ManualNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentYes
Glove Box Lamp
YesNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesNo
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED on front-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
OptionalNo
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimted
Battery Warranty (Years)
No8
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
12.3 inch12.3 inch
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Voice Command
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Emergency Call
NoYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoYes
High-beam Assist
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoNo
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
ElectronicNo
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandNo
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
Cup HolderWith Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Black, Canberra Beige / BlackDark Pebble Gray
Ventilated Seats
NoFront only
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoHeated and cooled
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
80,14,85352,44,278
Ex-Showroom Price
72,50,00046,05,000
RTO
7,35,3304,70,830
Insurance
29,0231,67,948
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,72,2701,12,719

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