BMW X3 vs BYD Seal

In 2024 when choosing among the BMW X3 and BYD Seal, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

X3 vs Seal Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS X3 Seal
BrandBMWBYD
Price₹ 57.5 Lakhs₹ 41 Lakhs
Range-510-650 km/charge
Mileage16.55 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-61.44 kWh
Engine Capacity1995 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-26 minutes(150 kW DC charger)

X3
BMW X3
xDrive20d xLine
₹68.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Seal
BYD Seal
Dynamic
₹41.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm-
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic
Mileage (ARAI)
16.55 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
188 bhp @ 5200 rpm-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2-
Fuel Type
DieselElectric
Engine Type
B47 Turbocharged I4-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.9 seconds7.5 seconds
Driving Range
1125 Km-
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Engine
1995 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic-
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
Yes-
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
2-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
79,03,51142,92,726
Ex-Showroom Price
68,50,00041,00,000
RTO
8,66,58029,000
Insurance
1,86,4311,63,226
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,69,87792,267

    Latest News

    BYD Seal EV will be offered in three variants and two battery pack options.
    BYD Seal EV garners over 500 bookings within 15 days of launch
    20 Mar 2024
    BYD traces its origin back to 1995 with BYD Auto as one of its subsidiaries that was founded in 2003. It has its is headquarter in Shenzen. It offers its cars in select markets of South-East Asia, Europe, Latin America and in India, apart from its home base of China.
    To buy or bye: BYD EV customers in India highlight the highs and lows
    14 Mar 2024
    The XPeng AeroHT eVTOL flying car is now a step closer to flight certification and customer deliveries
    XPeng AeroHT’s modular flying car design certified, gets closer to launch
    26 Mar 2024
    The BYD Seal has been finally launched in India and the new offering arrives as a luxury electric sedan. This is BYD's third offering in India &nbsp;
    BYD Seal EV launched in India: Key facts to know
    16 Mar 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    The iX3 has an electric range of up to 460 kms in single charge.
    First look: BMW iX3 electric SUV
    14 Jul 2020
    Lexus NX 350h with hybrid powertrain was launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>64.90 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2022 Lexus NX 350h: First drive review
    21 Mar 2022
    BMW launches 2022 X3 SUV in India, to rival Audi Q5, Mercedes GLC.
    BMW launches 2022 X3 SUV in India, to rival Audi Q5, Mercedes GLC
    20 Jan 2022
    The BYD Seal has been finally launched in India and the new offering arrives as a luxury electric sedan. This is BYD's third offering in India after e6 and Atto 3.
    BYD Seal EV launched in India: Worry for Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6?
    6 Mar 2024
    View all
     