In 2026 when choosing between the BMW X3 and BMW X4 [2019-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X3 Price starts at Rs. 72.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive20 M Sport, BMW X4 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 65.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for xDrive30i M Sport X. X3: 1995 cc engine, 13.38-17.86 kmpl mileage. X4 [2019-2023]: 1998 cc engine, 14.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X3 vs X4 [2019-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X3
|X4 [2019-2023]
|Brand
|BMW
|BMW
|Price
|₹ 72.5 Lakhs
|₹ 65.1 Lakhs
|Mileage
|13.38-17.86 kmpl
|14.7 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1995 cc
|1998 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4