In 2026 when choosing among the BMW X1 and Volvo XC40 Recharge, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X1 Price starts at Rs. 50.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for sDrive18i M Sport and Volvo XC40 Recharge Price starts at Rs. 54.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E60 Plus. X1: 1499 cc engine, 16.35 to 20.37 kmpl mileage. XC40 Recharge gets a battery pack of up to 69 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X1 vs XC40 Recharge Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X1
|Xc40 recharge
|Brand
|BMW
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 50.9 Lakhs
|₹ 54.95 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|418-592
|Mileage
|16.35 to 20.37 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|69 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|1499 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|28 Min (150 kW DC Charger)