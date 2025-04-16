In 2026 when choosing between the BMW X1 and Volvo v90-cross-country, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X1 Price starts at Rs. 50.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for sDrive18i M Sport, Volvo v90-cross-country Price starts at Rs. 65.31 Lakhs (last recorded price) for D5 Inscription. X1: 1499 cc engine, 16.35 to 20.37 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X1 vs v90-cross-country Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X1
|V90-cross-country
|Brand
|BMW
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 50.9 Lakhs
|₹ 65.31 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.35 to 20.37 kmpl
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1499 cc
|1969 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4