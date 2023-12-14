In 2023 when choosing between the BMW X1 and Volvo S90, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2023 when choosing between the BMW X1 and Volvo S90, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X1 Price starts at Rs 45.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for sDrive18i xLine, Volvo S90 Price starts at Rs 61.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for D4 Inscription. X1: 1499 cc engine, 16.3 kmpl mileage. S90: 1969 cc engine, 17.86 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less