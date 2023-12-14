Saved Articles

BMW X1 vs Volvo S90

In 2023 when choosing between the BMW X1 and Volvo S90, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

X1
BMW X1
sDrive18i xLine
₹45.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
S90
Volvo S90
D4 Inscription
₹61.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
TwinPower Turbo 3-Cylinder engine2.0L Turbocharged
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
9.2 seconds8.2
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
230 Nm @ 1500 rpm400 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
16.3 kmpl17.86
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
134 bhp @ 4400 rpm187 bhp @ 4250 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTwin Turbo
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1499 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1969 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
52,61,44671,08,654
Ex-Showroom Price
45,90,00061,90,000
RTO
4,88,0006,48,000
Insurance
1,82,9462,70,154
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,13,0881,52,792

