In 2024 when choosing among the BMW X1 and Volvo C40 Recharge, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing among the BMW X1 and Volvo C40 Recharge, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X1 Price starts at Rs 45.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for sDrive18i xLine and Volvo C40 Recharge Price starts at Rs 61.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E80. X1: 1499 cc engine, 16.3 kmpl mileage. C40 Recharge gets a battery pack of up to 78 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less