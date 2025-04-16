In 2026 when choosing between the BMW X1 and Volkswagen Tiguan [2021-2025], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X1 Price starts at Rs. 50.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for sDrive18i M Sport, Volkswagen Tiguan [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 38.17 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Elegance 2.0 TSI DSG. X1: 1499 cc engine, 16.35 to 20.37 kmpl mileage. Tiguan [2021-2025]: 1984 cc engine, 13.54 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X1 vs Tiguan [2021-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X1
|Tiguan [2021-2025]
|Brand
|BMW
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 50.9 Lakhs
|₹ 38.17 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.35 to 20.37 kmpl
|13.54 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1499 cc
|1984 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4