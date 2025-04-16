In 2026 when choosing among the BMW X1 and Toyota Fortuner, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X1 Price starts at Rs. 50.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for sDrive18i M Sport and Toyota Fortuner Price starts at Rs. 34.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 2.7 Petrol 4x2 AT. X1: 1499 cc engine, 16.35 to 20.37 kmpl mileage. Fortuner: 2694 cc engine, 10.3 to 14.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X1 vs Fortuner Comparison