hamburger icon
HomeCompare CarsX1 vs Countryman

BMW X1 vs MINI Countryman

In 2026 when choosing between the BMW X1 and MINI Countryman, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X1 Price starts at Rs. 50.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for sDrive18i M Sport, MINI Countryman Price starts at Rs. 64.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for JCW All4. X1: 1499 cc engine, 16.35 to 20.37 kmpl mileage. Countryman: 1998 cc engine, 15.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X1 vs Countryman Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS X1 Countryman
BrandBMWMINI
Price₹ 50.9 Lakhs₹ 64.9 Lakhs
Mileage16.35 to 20.37 kmpl15.4 kmpl
Engine Capacity1499 cc1998 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders34

Filters
X1
BMW X1
sDrive18i M Sport
₹50.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Countryman
MINI Countryman
JCW All4
₹64.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car

BMW X1 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Front Left Side
Rear View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Engine Type
TwinPower Turbo 3-Cylinder engine2.0-litre 4-cylinder TwinPower Turbo petrol
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
230 Nm @ 1500 rpm400 Nm @ 2000-4500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
16.35 kmpl15.4 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
134 bhp @ 4400 rpm296 bhp
Drivetrain
FWD4WD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1499 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Max Speed
9.2 Kmph250 kmph
Minimum Turning Radius
5.8 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver-
Front Tyres
225 / 55 R18R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)3 spokes
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Single-joint Spring-strut AxleMcPherson Strut
Rear Suspension
Multi-arm Axle with Separate Spring and DamperMultilink
Rear Tyres
225 / 55 R18R19
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
476 litres505 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
51 litres54 litres
Length
4500 mm4447 mm
Ground Clearance
183 mm-
Wheelbase
2692 mm2692 mm
Kerb Weight
1560 kg1735 kg
Height
1630 mm1645 mm
Width
1845 mm1843 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic-
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
Yes-
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones with Fan speed control)
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Shift Indicator
Dynamic-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
YesYes
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofPanaromic Sunroof
Power Windows
Front & Rear-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableExternally Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
Yes-
One Touch -Down
All-
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes-
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Scuff Plates
Metallic-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Door Pockets
Front & Rear-
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
Yes-
One Touch - Up
All-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cup Holders
Front & Rear-
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentYes
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Headlights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Tail Lights
LED-
Fog Lights
LED-
Follow me home headlamps
No-
Puddle Lamps
No-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000-
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Steering mounted controls
Yes-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)-
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Speakers
12-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Touch Screen Size
10.7 inch-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
Yes-
Voice Command
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes-
Geo-Fence
Yes-
Emergency Call
Yes-
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)10 Airbags
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
YesYes
High-beam Assist
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
NoYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
NoYes
Lane Departure Prevention
NoYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoYes
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)-
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes-
Hill Hold Control
Yes-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
No-
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
Leather-
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
3rd Row Seats Type
No-
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder-
Driver Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, backrest bolsters in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)4 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split40:20:40 split
Interior Colours
Mesheffect/Pearl Chrome-
Ventilated Seats
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, backrest bolsters in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)4 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
58,29,84774,50,223
Ex-Showroom Price
50,90,00064,90,000
RTO
5,38,0006,78,000
Insurance
2,01,3472,81,723
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,25,3061,60,134

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line competes with some tough luxury rivals including BMW X1, Audi Q3, and Mercedes-Benz GLA.
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line vs BMW X1: How these two premium SUVs stand against each other
16 Apr 2025
Mercedes-Benz GLA, BMW X1 and Range Rover Evoque are some of the most competitive alternatives against Audi Q3.
Mercedes-Benz GLA to BMW X1: Key challengers to Audi Q3
6 Nov 2024
The Mini Countryman C will launch in India as the new entry point to the brand's SUV lineup with local assembly, new features and competitive pricing.
Mini Countryman C launches soon; All you need to know about the upcoming SUV
25 Apr 2026
Made-in-India Mini Countryman C launching tomorrow; here's what to expect
Made-in-India Mini Countryman C launching tomorrow, here's what to expect
16 Jun 2026
BMW X1 LWB will essentially come as the ICE counterpart of the BMW iX1 LWB.
BMW X1 Long Wheelbase teased, India launch on August 21
6 Aug 2026
The 2026 Mini Countryman C will arrive in India on June 17 with pre-bookings already underway.
Mini confirms June 17 launch for Countryman C in India
2 Jun 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

German auto giant BMW has introduced the facelift version of the iX electric SUV with several updates including bigger batteries, more range and enhanced performance.
India-bound BMW iX facelift electric SUV unveiled with bigger battery, more range and power: First look
30 Jan 2025
The 2025 BMW X3 has been launched in India and it starts at an ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>75.80 lakh for the petrol variant.
BMW aims record sales in India in 2025 with iX1 LWB, says Vikram Pawah
21 Jan 2025
The Marvel X launched by MG Motor at Auto Expo 2020.
Video: MG Motor launches Marvel X at Auto Expo
5 Feb 2020
Skoda Slavia
2022 Skoda Slavia 1.0-litre TSI: First Drive Review
28 Feb 2022
The LWB version of the all-new BMW iX1 gets a significant increase in length making it 4,616 mm and the wheelbase also gets increased to 2,800 mm. These changes make it the longest car in its segment and result in notably more space inside the cabin of the car.
Watch BMW iX1 Long Wheelbase review: Luxury electric SUV at an affordable price
3 Feb 2025
The Gravitas SUV launched by Tata Motors at Auto Expo 2020
Video: Tata launches Gravitas at Auto Expo 2020
5 Feb 2020
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers