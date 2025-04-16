In 2026 when choosing between the BMW X1 and MINI Countryman, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X1 Price starts at Rs. 50.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for sDrive18i M Sport, MINI Countryman Price starts at Rs. 64.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for JCW All4. X1: 1499 cc engine, 16.35 to 20.37 kmpl mileage. Countryman: 1998 cc engine, 15.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X1 vs Countryman Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X1
|Countryman
|Brand
|BMW
|MINI
|Price
|₹ 50.9 Lakhs
|₹ 64.9 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.35 to 20.37 kmpl
|15.4 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1499 cc
|1998 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4