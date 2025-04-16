In 2026 when choosing between the BMW X1 and MINI Cooper Convertible, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X1 Price starts at Rs. 50.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for sDrive18i M Sport, MINI Cooper Convertible Price starts at Rs. 44 Lakhs (last recorded price) for S. X1: 1499 cc engine, 16.35 to 20.37 kmpl mileage. Cooper Convertible: 1998 cc engine, 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X1 vs Cooper Convertible Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X1
|Cooper convertible
|Brand
|BMW
|MINI
|Price
|₹ 50.9 Lakhs
|₹ 44 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.35 to 20.37 kmpl
|16.3 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1499 cc
|1998 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4