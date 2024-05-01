In 2024 when choosing between the BMW X1 and MG Gloster, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

BMW X1 Price starts at Rs. 45.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for sDrive18i M Sport, MG Gloster Price starts at Rs. 31.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart 6 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD. X1: 1499 cc engine, 16.35 to 20.37 kmpl mileage. Gloster: 1996 cc engine, 12.04 to 13.92 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. X1 vs Gloster Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS X1 Gloster Brand BMW MG Price ₹ 45.9 Lakhs ₹ 31.98 Lakhs Mileage 16.35 to 20.37 kmpl 12.04 to 13.92 kmpl Engine Capacity 1499 cc 1996 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 3 4 Read Less