In 2024 when choosing between the BMW X1 and MG Gloster, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

BMW X1 Price starts at Rs. 45.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for sDrive18i M Sport, MG Gloster Price starts at Rs. 31.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart 6 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD. X1: 1499 cc engine, 16.35 to 20.37 kmpl mileage. Gloster: 1996 cc engine, 12.04 to 13.92 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X1 vs Gloster Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS X1 Gloster
BrandBMWMG
Price₹ 45.9 Lakhs₹ 31.98 Lakhs
Mileage16.35 to 20.37 kmpl12.04 to 13.92 kmpl
Engine Capacity1499 cc1996 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders34

X1
BMW X1
sDrive18i M Sport
₹49.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Gloster
MG Gloster
Smart 6 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD
₹31.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine Type
TwinPower Turbo 3-Cylinder engine2.0L SC20M Turbocharged I4
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
230 Nm @ 1500 rpm375 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
16.35 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
134 bhp @ 4400 rpm161 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1499 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1996 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Max Speed
9.2 Kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.8 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverAlloy
Front Tyres
225 / 55 R18255 / 55 R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Front Suspension
Single-joint Spring-strut AxleIndependent Dual Helix
Rear Suspension
Multi-arm Axle with Separate Spring and DamperFive Link Integral
Rear Tyres
225 / 55 R18255 / 55 R19
Length
4500 mm4985
Ground Clearance
183 mm210
Wheelbase
2692 mm2950
Kerb Weight
1560 kg-
Height
1630 mm1867
Width
1845 mm1926
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3
Bootspace
476 litres343
Seating Capacity
5 Person6
Doors
5 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
51 litres75
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes4
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestSeparate Zone, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
56,70,69538,75,110
Ex-Showroom Price
49,50,00032,78,000
RTO
5,24,0004,38,750
Insurance
1,96,1951,57,860
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,21,88583,291
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons
Pros
Massive road presenceSpacious cabinExhaustive feature list
Cons
ExpensiveNo petrol engine

