In 2026 when choosing between the BMW X1 and Mercedes-Benz E-Class[2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X1 Price starts at Rs. 50.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for sDrive18i M Sport, Mercedes-Benz E-Class[2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 63.6 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 200 Expression. X1: 1499 cc engine, 16.35 to 20.37 kmpl mileage. E-Class[2021-2024]: 1950 cc engine, 16.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X1 vs E-Class[2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X1
|E-class[2021-2024]
|Brand
|BMW
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 50.9 Lakhs
|₹ 63.6 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.35 to 20.37 kmpl
|16.1 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1499 cc
|1950 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4