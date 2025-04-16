In 2026 when choosing between the BMW X1 and Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X1 Price starts at Rs. 50.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for sDrive18i M Sport, Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine Price starts at Rs. 46.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 200. X1: 1499 cc engine, 16.35 to 20.37 kmpl mileage. A-Class Limousine: 1332 cc engine, 17.5 to 21.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X1 vs A-Class Limousine Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X1
|A-class limousine
|Brand
|BMW
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 50.9 Lakhs
|₹ 46.05 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.35 to 20.37 kmpl
|17.5 to 21.3 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1499 cc
|1332 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4