BMW X1 vs Lexus NX

In 2023 when choosing among the BMW X1 and Lexus NX, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

X1
BMW X1
sDrive18i xLine
₹45.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
NX
Lexus NX
350h Exquisite
₹64.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
TwinPower Turbo 3-Cylinder engineA25B-FXS
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
9.2 seconds7.7 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
230 Nm @ 1500 rpm239 Nm @ 4300-4500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (CVT) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
16.3 kmpl17.8 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
134 bhp @ 4400 rpm153 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1499 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2487 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, Twin Cam 16-valve
Fuel Type
PetrolHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
52,61,44674,54,223
Ex-Showroom Price
45,90,00064,90,000
RTO
4,88,0006,82,000
Insurance
1,82,9462,81,723
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,13,0881,60,220

    Latest News

    The 2024 Honda NX500 is essentially the comprehensively updated CB500X with a new name
    EICMA 2023: Honda NX500, CB500 Hornet unveiled, India launch likely in 2024
    12 Nov 2023
    BMW X1 M35i xDrive comes as the most powerful iteration of the automaker's entry-level SUV.
    2023 BMW X1 M35i xDrive breaks cover with an aggressive look, gets iDrive 9 infotainment and 312 hp power
    28 Jun 2023
    German auto giant BMW has announced that it will increase the prices of its vehicles in India from January.
    After Audi, BMW also announces price hike on its luxury cars in India. Check how much they will cost from January
    11 Dec 2023
    The BMW X1 sDrive18i M Sport promises a lethal cocktail of performance and a host of new features.
    BMW X1 sDrive18i M Sport launched in India at 49 lakh, packs host of features
    4 May 2023
      News

    Latest Videos

    Lexus India plans to step up its game in the luxury vehicle segment to take on German rivals in coming days.
    Lexus plans to step up luxury game in India: Naveen Soni, President
    23 Mar 2022
    Volkswagen Polo, Lexus NX get five-star rating at Euro NCAP crash tests.
    Watch: Volkswagen Polo, Lexus NX get five-star rating at Euro NCAP crash tests
    3 Mar 2022
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    Lexus NX 350h with hybrid powertrain was launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>64.90 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2022 Lexus NX 350h: First drive review
    21 Mar 2022
    Jeep has launched the 2022 Gran Cherokee SUV in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>77.50 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Can Jeep Grand Cherokee challenge dominance of Germans in luxury SUV space?
    21 Nov 2022
    The BMW i Vision Dee is the latest electric concept car from the German auto giant, which was showcased at the CES 2023, offers a host of futuristic features.
    This BMW car can talk, change colours and take you to virtual worlds
    5 Jan 2023
    Under the hood, the new BMW M2 comes equipped with a 3-litre inline-six cylinder engine that churns out 453 hp of peak power and 550 Nm peak torque.
    BMW M2 Coupe: First Look
    12 Oct 2022
