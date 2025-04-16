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BMW X1 vs Lexus NX

In 2026 when choosing among the BMW X1 and Lexus NX, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X1 Price starts at Rs. 50.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for sDrive18i M Sport and Lexus NX Price starts at Rs. 66.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 350h Exquisite. X1: 1499 cc engine, 16.35 to 20.37 kmpl mileage. NX gets a battery pack of up to 1.6 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X1 vs NX Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS X1 Nx
BrandBMWLexus
Price₹ 50.9 Lakhs₹ 66.59 Lakhs
Range-997 km/charge
Mileage16.35 to 20.37 kmpl17.8 - 17.8 kmpl
Battery Capacity-1.6 kwh
Engine Capacity1499 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Manual, Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
X1
BMW X1
sDrive18i M Sport
₹50.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
NX
Lexus NX
350h Exquisite
₹66.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW X1 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Dashboard
Front Left Side
Infotainment System Main Menu
Rear View
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
TwinPower Turbo 3-Cylinder engineA25B-FXS
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
230 Nm @ 1500 rpm239 Nm @ 4300-4500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (CVT) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
16.35 kmpl17.8 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
134 bhp @ 4400 rpm153 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDAWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1499 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2487 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, Twin Cam 16-valve
Fuel Type
PetrolHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Max Speed
9.2 Kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.8 metres5.8 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSteel
Front Tyres
225 / 55 R18235 / 50 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Front Suspension
Single-joint Spring-strut AxleMacPherson Strut with Coil Springs, Gas-filled Shock Absorbers and Stabilizer Bar
Rear Suspension
Multi-arm Axle with Separate Spring and DamperDouble Wishbone with Coil Springs, Gas-filled Shock Absorbers and Stabilizer Bar
Rear Tyres
225 / 55 R18235 / 50 R20
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
476 litres520 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
51 litres55 litres
Length
4500 mm4660 mm
Ground Clearance
183 mm195 mm
Wheelbase
2692 mm2690 mm
Kerb Weight
1560 kg1790 kg
Height
1630 mm1670 mm
Width
1845 mm1865 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalAnalogue
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
YesYes
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofPanoramic Sunroof
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Scuff Plates
MetallicMetallic
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Opening and Closing
Rear Wiper
YesYes
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentIntelligent
Glove Box Lamp
NoYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesNo
Rear Reading Lamp
NoYes
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LEDLED on front
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
126+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
10.7 inch-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayLCD Display
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesNo
Geo-Fence
YesNo
Emergency Call
YesNo
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
YesNo
High-beam Assist
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
YesNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
NoNo
Lane Departure Prevention
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoNo
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Differential Lock
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoTorque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesYes
3rd Row Seats Type
No-
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, backrest bolsters in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)10 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split60:40 split
Interior Colours
Mesheffect/Pearl ChromeWhite Ochre / Black, Sunflare Brown / Black, White Ochre / White, Black, Dark Rose / Black, Ochre / Black, Black / Accent White, Rich Cream / Black
Ventilated Seats
NoFront only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Ventilated Seat Type
NoHeated and cooled
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, backrest bolsters in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
58,29,84776,42,640
Ex-Showroom Price
50,90,00066,59,000
RTO
5,38,0006,94,900
Insurance
2,01,3472,88,240
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,25,3061,64,270

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