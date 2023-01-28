|Engine Type
|TwinPower Turbo 3-Cylinder engine
|-
|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
|Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
|9.2 seconds
|5.2 seconds
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|230 Nm @ 1500 rpm
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Automatic, Paddle Shift
|Mileage (ARAI)
|16.3 kmpl
|-
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|134 bhp @ 4400 rpm
|-
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|RWD
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|-
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|1499 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Electric
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|-
|Heater
|Yes
|-
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Front & Rear
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera
|360 Camera
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|-
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - All
|Electronic - Internal Only
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|-
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|-
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Rear AC
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
|On-Road Price
|₹52,61,446
|₹62,86,832
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹45,90,000
|₹59,95,000
|RTO
|₹4,88,000
|₹33,000
|Insurance
|₹1,82,946
|₹2,58,332
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,13,088
|₹1,35,128