In 2026 when choosing between the BMW X1 and Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X1 Price starts at Rs. 50.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for sDrive18i M Sport, Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 62.65 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Unlimited. X1: 1499 cc engine, 16.35 to 20.37 kmpl mileage. Wrangler [2021-2024]: 1998 cc engine, 10.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X1 vs Wrangler [2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X1
|Wrangler [2021-2024]
|Brand
|BMW
|Jeep
|Price
|₹ 50.9 Lakhs
|₹ 62.65 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.35 to 20.37 kmpl
|10.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1499 cc
|1998 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4