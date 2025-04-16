In 2026 when choosing between the BMW X1 and Jeep Wrangler, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X1 Price starts at Rs. 50.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for sDrive18i M Sport, Jeep Wrangler Price starts at Rs. 67.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Unlimited. X1: 1499 cc engine, 16.35 to 20.37 kmpl mileage. Wrangler: 1995 cc engine, 10.6 to 11.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X1 vs Wrangler Comparison