In 2026 when choosing between the BMW X1 and Jaguar XF, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X1 Price starts at Rs. 50.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for sDrive18i M Sport, Jaguar XF Price starts at Rs. 55.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 Prestige Petrol. X1: 1499 cc engine, 16.35 to 20.37 kmpl mileage. XF: 1997 cc engine, 13.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X1 vs XF Comparison