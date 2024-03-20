HT Auto
BMW X1 vs BYD Seal

In 2024 when choosing among the BMW X1 and BYD Seal, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

X1 vs Seal Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS X1 Seal
BrandBMWBYD
Price₹ 45.9 Lakhs₹ 41 Lakhs
Range-510-650 km/charge
Mileage16.35 to 20.37 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-61.44 kWh
Engine Capacity1499 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-26 minutes(150 kW DC charger)

X1
BMW X1
sDrive18i M Sport
₹49.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Seal
BYD Seal
Dynamic
₹41.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
TwinPower Turbo 3-Cylinder engine-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
230 Nm @ 1500 rpm-
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic
Mileage (ARAI)
16.35 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
134 bhp @ 4400 rpm-
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2-
Engine
1499 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Max Speed
9.2 Kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic-
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Heater
Yes-
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
56,70,69542,92,726
Ex-Showroom Price
49,50,00041,00,000
RTO
5,24,00029,000
Insurance
1,96,1951,63,226
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,21,88592,267

X1 Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
BMW X1 1499 cc to 1995 cc | Petrol|Diesel | Automatic 45.9 - 52.5 Lakhs
Hindustan Times
Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024] 1332.0 cc to 1950.0 cc | Petrol|Diesel | Automatic 48.5 - 52.7 Lakhs
X1 vs GLA [2021-2024]

    Latest News

    BYD Seal EV will be offered in three variants and two battery pack options.
    BYD Seal EV garners over 500 bookings within 15 days of launch
    20 Mar 2024
    BYD Seal is the newest electric car in the Indian market and at its price points, will rival Hyundai Ioniq 5. The Seal EV will be offered with two powertrains and three variant options.
    BYD Seal vs Hyundai Ioniq 5: Which premium EV to go for
    7 Mar 2024
    BYD traces its origin back to 1995 with BYD Auto as one of its subsidiaries that was founded in 2003. It has its is headquarter in Shenzen. It offers its cars in select markets of South-East Asia, Europe, Latin America and in India, apart from its home base of China.
    To buy or bye: BYD EV customers in India highlight the highs and lows
    14 Mar 2024
    The BYD Seal has been finally launched in India and the new offering arrives as a luxury electric sedan. This is BYD's third offering in India &nbsp;
    BYD Seal EV launched in India: Key facts to know
    16 Mar 2024
