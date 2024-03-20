In 2024 when choosing among the BMW X1 and BYD Seal, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing among the BMW X1 and BYD Seal, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X1 Price starts at Rs. 45.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for sDrive18i M Sport and BYD Seal Price starts at Rs. 41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Dynamic. X1: 1499 cc engine, 16.35 to 20.37 kmpl mileage. Seal gets a battery pack of up to 61.44 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. X1 vs Seal Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS X1 Seal Brand BMW BYD Price ₹ 45.9 Lakhs ₹ 41 Lakhs Range - 510-650 km/charge Mileage 16.35 to 20.37 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 61.44 kWh Engine Capacity 1499 cc - Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 26 minutes(150 kW DC charger)